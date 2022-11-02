US-NEWS-PGE-EXPEDITE-PAYMENTS-VICTIMS-CALIFORNIA-2-SA.jpg

A hillside near Forestville smolders on Sept. 13 after the Mosquito Fire burned through.

 Tribune News Service

PG&E Corp., facing a criminal investigation and $100 million in potential damages from the Mosquito Fire, announced an expedited claims-payment process Wednesday for residents who lost their homes in the September wildfire.

California’s largest utility, which has paid out billions of dollars in wildfire damages in the past few years, said it will reimburse homeowners within 75 days of receiving their claims.

Tags

Recommended for you