Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will host a virtual town hall meeting for its North Valley and Sierra region customers on Tuesday to deliver an update on this year’s wildfire season and an overview of resources to prepare for safety outages.
PG&E’s North Valley and Sierra region consists of 16 counties in the greater Sacramento area including Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Nevada and Butte counties.
Officials will hold an online presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. This webinar event will allow attendees to learn more about the current wildfire season and potential safety outages, officials said. Attendees will also receive tips and resources available to prepare for wildfire season.
Multi-language closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.
The webinar event will be held on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join and recordings and presentation materials from past events, visit pge.com/webinars.