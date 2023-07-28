Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will host a virtual town hall meeting for its North Valley and Sierra region customers on Tuesday to deliver an update on this year’s wildfire season and an overview of resources to prepare for safety outages.

PG&E’s North Valley and Sierra region consists of 16 counties in the greater Sacramento area including Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Nevada and Butte counties. 

