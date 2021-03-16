The Pacific Gas and Electric Company is hosting a virtual safety town hall for Yuba, Nevada and Sierra county residents today.
During the event, the utility company will provide an overview of its work to prevent wildfires and its Public Safety Power Shutoff events in 2020.
The town hall will feature a presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.
While the webinar will focus on customers impacted by a PSPS event in 2020, any PG&E customers are invited to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese.
The event will take place today (Wednesday) from noon to 1:30 p.m.
People can join by visiting https://bit.ly/2YjxwWv or calling 1-866-501-6088. The conference ID is 9773513.
For more information about the webinars, visit www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars. Additional information on PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program can be found at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.