Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said that it will be hosting a wildfire safety webinar for customers in the region, including those in Yuba County, next week.
Set to take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, PG&E said the webinar will share the company’s wildfire prevention plans for 2022 and listen to customer feedback. PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation and those who participate will be given the opportunity to ask questions. Nevada County and Sierra County residents also are invited to participate.
To take part in the webinar, visit pge.com/firesafetywebinars or dial-in to the below number:
– Attendee Dial-in: 888-790-3056
– Conference ID: 1700687
During the webinar, the PG&E team will discuss:
– PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts
– Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after wildfire safety outages
– Improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools
PG&E said closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and dial-in numbers will be available for those who aren’t able to join online.
For more information, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.