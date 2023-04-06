Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) said as part of its effort to modernize a section of a natural gas transmission pipeline running from Wheatland to Grass Valley, it will be excavating portions of that pipeline for an inspection.
The utility company said it will be excavating portions of the gas pipeline at 13 different locations to “refine angles within the line” so that a “state-of-the-art” inspection tool called a robotic pipeline inspection gauge, or “PIG,” can travel inside the length of the 27-mile pipeline.
The robotic tool, the company said, uses probes and sensors to study the pipeline from the inside to look for anomalies, including dents or corrosion. The majority of excavations are expected to take place along Spenceville Road between Indian Springs Road and Highway 20 in Penn Valley.
“This In-Line-Inspection technology is PG&E’s preferred method of inspecting our natural gas pipelines,” Joe Wilson, regional vice president for PG&E’s North Valley & Sierra Region, said in a statement. “It helps us validate that the pipeline is in safe and compliant operating condition. Identifying these issues quickly and efficiently helps keep our communities safe.”
Officials said the PIG will enter the pipeline at a portal with above-ground pipes at a fenced launcher facility in northeast Wheatland. PG&E said it also will expand this launcher facility.
“The receiver site, where the tool is taken out of the line, is located off Squirrel Creek Road in west Grass Valley near the middle of four private parcels. This facility will also be fenced and only occasionally visited by crews for inspections and maintenance,” PG&E said. “While PG&E is working on the 6- and 8-inch diameter pipeline, portions of it will be void of gas. To keep customers supplied with gas, PG&E will use portable compressed natural gas (CNG) and inject the gas into the pipeline downstream of the work areas.”
PG&E said it also is building an injection port for the CNG or liquified natural gas at the northwest corner of Adam Avenue and Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley.
“While work on the gas transmission line is occurring, PG&E will keep gas flowing to customers in Grass Valley by injecting portable natural gas,” officials said. “Once work on the line is completed, the site will have very little activity going forward except for maintenance or if gas again needs to be injected at the location. PG&E is notifying customers near work sites by letter and outbound automated phone calls.”
The company expects the project to be completed in or before the fall, depending on weather and other factors.
“PG&E regularly inspects pipelines to proactively ensure the safety and reliability of its gas system,” the company said. “PG&E has also strength-tested and replaced pipelines, adding remote-control and automatic shut-off valves that can stop the flow of gas faster in an emergency, and checking for leaks on a strict schedule.”