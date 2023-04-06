Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) said as part of its effort to modernize a section of a natural gas transmission pipeline running from Wheatland to Grass Valley, it will be excavating portions of that pipeline for an inspection.

The utility company said it will be excavating portions of the gas pipeline at 13 different locations to “refine angles within the line” so that a “state-of-the-art” inspection tool called a robotic pipeline inspection gauge, or “PIG,” can travel inside the length of the 27-mile pipeline.

