Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced on Wednesday that utility crews will be conducting surveys by air of electrical equipment and nearby vegetation to spot and prevent potential wildfire risks in Butte, Glenn, Colusa and Yuba counties over the next few weeks.
According to the utility, helicopters equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors and high-resolution imagery technology will evaluate PG&E powerlines and adjacent trees in rural and foothill areas.
The flights will be conducted Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each weekday. Helicopters will be flying low at an altitude of about 500 feet, but will remain no lower than 200 feet, according to PG&E officials.
A surveyor in the helicopter will collect the data on PG&E’s powerlines, poles, and the surrounding trees and brush located along distribution circuits within or adjacent to extreme (Tier 3) and elevated (Tier 2) wildfire risk areas as defined by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) High Fire-Threat District Map, according to officials, and this data is used to create a 3-D simulation of PG&E facilities.
In Yuba County, flights will occur over the communities of Brownsville, Hammonton, Loma Rica and Oregon House.
In Colusa County, flights will occur over Fouts Springs, Leesville, Lodoga, Stonyford and west Colusa.
“This visual representation of our facilities gives us an accurate and unique picture to determine if there are potential encroachments near our equipment which could require safety improvements or maintenance,” said Peter Kenny, PG&E senior vice president for Vegetation Management and System Inspections. “Incorporating the data from these technologies will support the safe and reliable delivery of electricity to our hometowns.”
The data will also be used to inform PG&E machine learning artificial intelligence risk models to predict the potential risk of catastrophic wildfires from vegetation contacting electric lines, according to officials.
“Remote sensing is part of the company’s 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, which outlines a bold, comprehensive set of actions to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy amid a changing climate and evolving wildfire threat,” said utility officials.
Utilizing multiple methods to gather data – including patrols, physical testing of poles, ground, aerial, climbing, infrared and LiDAR – the utility plans to complete inspections of transmission and distribution structures in extreme fire-threat areas, which includes more than 390,000 distribution poles and nearly 39,000 transmission structures.
“Our most important responsibility is the safety of our customers and our hometowns we are privileged to serve and that includes doing everything possible to mitigate wildfire threats,” said Sumeet Singh, PG&E executive vice president and chief risk officer and interim chief safety officer. “The high-tech tools at our disposal, such as this remote sensing technology, enhance mapping data and produce the sharpest scans. That level of detail and accuracy provides essential information on the condition and location of our equipment relative to nearby vegetation.”