Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced on Wednesday that utility crews will be conducting surveys by air of electrical equipment and nearby vegetation to spot and prevent potential wildfire risks in Butte, Glenn, Colusa and Yuba counties over the next few weeks. 

According to the utility, helicopters equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors and high-resolution imagery technology will evaluate PG&E powerlines and adjacent trees in rural and foothill areas.

