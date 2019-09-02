As part of its efforts to prepare customers and communities for the growing threat of wildfire, Pacific Gas and Electric Company launched a weather webpage on www.pge.com providing detailed and localized forecasts.
The page offers a seven-day, look-ahead regional forecast updated daily by a PG&E meteorologist or fire scientist that indicates the potential need to call for a public safety power shutoff (PSPS).
PG&E monitors conditions across the system and evaluates whether to proactively turn off electric power lines, in the interest of public safety, if gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk, threaten a portion of the electric system, according to a news release.