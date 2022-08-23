With whitewater flows near Rock Creek Dam on the North Fork Feather River increasing this weekend, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is urging the public to take extra safety measures when engaging with water recreation.
Rock Creek Reach is an 8.3-mile portion of the river that sits between PG&E’s Rock Creek Dam and the Rock Creek Powerhouse near Storrie.
Officials said that this section of the river will contain “Class III, IV and V rapids” during the higher flows. These rapid levels are reserved for experienced paddlers and not appropriate for tubing.
By 9 a.m. on Saturday, flows will have increased to 800 cubic feet per second, officials said. On Sunday, flows will reduce to 700 cubic feet per second until 2 p.m. when flows will gradually decrease to 350 cubic feet per second.
PG&E urges the public to follow additional water safety measures over the weekend including staying out of cold water, using a guide with inexperienced paddlers and staying away from PG&E canals and fumes.
Sudden immersion in cold water can cause the “gasp reflex,” which can cause an involuntary inhalation of water. Officials said this could lead to cardiac arrest, temporary paralysis, hypothermia and drowning.
PG&E also warns rafters to be aware of underwater obstacles and debris that can become dangerous in swift waters.
Officials said that recreational flows are conducted in cooperation with the American Whitewater organization and the Rock Creek–Cresta Ecological Resource Committee. Recreational flows are typically held during four weekends out of the year in June, July, August and September.
Additional recreational flows are scheduled for the weekend of September 24-25.