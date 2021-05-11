With the tax filing deadline approaching, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company is warning its customers to protect themselves from an increase in scams involving people posing as PG&E employees.
The IRS reports that scammers are impersonating utility workers to try to steal financial information from unsuspecting victims to file fraudulent tax returns in their names and then collect their refunds. The imposters are stealing money from customers by contacting them to ask for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection, often preying on seniors, low-income families, non-English speakers, and small business owners.
“We urge customers to be extra vigilant during this time as criminals will use the tax filing deadline to create fear and scam unsuspecting victims, especially when a group of people is vulnerable or in a state of need,” said Marlene Santos, executive vice president and chief customer officer at PG&E, in a press release. “Remember that PG&E will never ask for your financial information over the phone or via email, and will never demand immediate payment for an alleged past due bill.”
Signs of a potential scam include threats to disconnect a service, request for immediate payment or a prepaid card, refund or rebate offers, and “spoofing” authentic numbers.
Customers can go to pge.com and register for Your Account, which will provide instant access to balance information, payment history and other account details to confirm whether their account is in good standing. The company said it will never contact a customer for the first time within one hour of a service disconnection, and will never ask customers to make payments with a prepaid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications, including Zelle – PG&E has suspended customer disconnections due to the pandemic through June 30.
The company will never solicit personal information, banking information, credit card numbers or gift card numbers over the phone. If a caller asks for the information, or if personal information was given, PG&E encourages the individual to immediately report the incident to the credit card company, bank or the police. Concerns about past due bills, service requests or a request for personal information can be addressed by customer service by calling 1-800-743-5000.