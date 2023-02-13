Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) urged the public last week to keep a handle on their metallic balloon use over the Valentine’s Day holiday.  

“On Valentine’s Day, nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage,” said Jeff Deal, PG&E’s vice president of electric distribution operations. “If your February 14 plans include metallic balloons, please keep them tied down with a weight. If they contact our overhead lines, they can disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries.”

