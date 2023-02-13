Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) urged the public last week to keep a handle on their metallic balloon use over the Valentine’s Day holiday.
“On Valentine’s Day, nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage,” said Jeff Deal, PG&E’s vice president of electric distribution operations. “If your February 14 plans include metallic balloons, please keep them tied down with a weight. If they contact our overhead lines, they can disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries.”
According to PG&E, more metallic balloons are sold for Valentine’s Day than any other holiday, and each year the company see’s an uptick in outages caused by metallic balloons drifting into overhead power lines. Last year, PG&E cited metallic balloons to be the cause of 415 power outages that disrupted electric service to more than 210,000 homes and businesses across northern and central California. Unlike latex helium balloons, metallic balloons can stay inflated and floating for two to three weeks, posing a hazard to power lines and equipment, even days after being released outside.
PG&E said to never release them outdoors.
In 2022, PG&E supported a new metallic balloon law with the goal of enhancing the safety of PG&E coworkers, customers and hometowns. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law, Assembly Bill 847, which allows mylar or metallic balloons to be sold in California only if those balloons do not cause electrical faults when contacting overhead power lines.
The new legislation will ban the sale of non-compliant celebratory balloons after Jan. 1, 2027. In the meantime, PG&E wanted to remind its customers to follow these safety tips when handling metallic balloons:
– "Look Up and Live!": Use caution and avoid celebrating with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.
– Make sure helium-filled metallic balloons are securely tied to a weight that is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away. Never remove the weight.
– When done with balloons, do not release them. Puncture them several times or cut the knot and throw them in the garbage to prevent them from floating away.
– Do not attempt to retrieve a balloon or any foreign object tangled in power lines or inside a substation. There can be risk of electrocution. Instead, leave it alone and call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the problem.
– Never go near a power line that has fallen to the ground or is dangling in the air. Always assume downed electric lines are energized and extremely dangerous.