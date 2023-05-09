Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is warning customers of a rise in scam reports that it said were at an “all-time high” during the first four months of 2023.

According to officials with the utility company, there have been more than 19,000 scam attempts reported by customers to PG&E, and customers have lost nearly $342,000. In 2022, PG&E said it received almost 23,000 reports from customers who were targeted by scammers impersonating the company, and customers lost approximately $946,000 in fraudulent payments.

Tags

Recommended for you