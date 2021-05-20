Despite the dry conditions this year, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company is advising outdoor recreationists who utilize California rivers and streams to be wary of dangerously cold swiftly moving water due to snowmelt runoff.
Those who venture out on or near waterways should take extra precautions, especially around hydroelectric facilities and dams, where water flows can change rapidly. Anglers are also encouraged to take precautions as trout season has opened for most California rivers, according to PG&E.
“We encourage everyone recreating in or near water to plan at all times how they can quickly and safely escape in case of changing water flows and cold temperatures,” said Jan Nimick, vice president of power generation for PG&E, in a press release.
Snowmelt feeds most of the state’s rivers, making them cold even in the hottest summer months. Simple actions such as recognizing if the water is too cold or swift, knowing one’s limits, wearing a life jacket and simply not entering the water when conditions seem unsafe can save lives, according to the utility company.