Portions of Northern California are gearing up to experience their first Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) of the year today and Sunday when fire weather conditions are expected to be at elevated levels, PG&E officials said Friday.

Roughly 5,800 customers in Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo counties have received notifications for the potential shutoffs as gusty northerly winds and low humidity in the Valley on Sunday will lead to elevated fire weather conditions.

