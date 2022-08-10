Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced recently that it received “dozens of reports” of a scam involving individuals demanding immediate payment for a SmartMeter deposit from customers to avoid a disconnection of service.
The utility company said this latest campaign consists of scammers contacting customers by both email and phone and falsely telling them that their utility meter needs to be replaced. The scammers claim that an immediate payment of a deposit is required to avoid a disconnection.
“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics to target unsuspecting victims, and this latest scam campaign is another example of that,” Joe Wilson, PG&E North Valley and Sierra regional vice president, said in a statement. “Please remember, if you receive a call from someone claiming to represent PG&E who is threatening disconnection if you do not make immediate payment, just hang up and call PG&E at 1-833-500-SCAM or log into your PGE.com account to confirm your account details and balance. PG&E will never ask you for your financial information over the phone or via email nor will we request payment via prepaid debit cards or other payment services like Zelle.”
PG&E said along with this latest scam attempt, in 2022 it has “received more than 7,200 reports from customers who were targeted by scammers impersonating the company, marking a dramatic increase over 2021 when there were just over 11,000 reports for the entire year.”
The company said that customers lost more than $600,000 to scammers in 2021.
“Callers claiming to represent PG&E requesting payment via a prepaid debit card or payment service like Zelle should be a red flag for customers,” PG&E said.
The company said signs of a potential scam include:
– Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively demand immediate payment for an alleged past due bill.
– Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct the customer to purchase a prepaid card and then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment.
– Request for prepaid card: When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds.
– Refund or rebate offers: Scammers may say that your utility company overbilled you and owes you a refund, or that you are entitled to a rebate.
“Customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. PG&E does not specify how customers should make a bill payment and offers a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person,” PG&E said. “If a scammer threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service without prior notification, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification, typically by mail and included with their regular monthly bill.”
The company also said that scammers now have the ability to create “authentic-looking 800 numbers” which can appear on a phone display.
“The numbers don’t lead back to PG&E if called back, however, so if you have doubts, hang up and call PG&E at 1-833-500-SCAM. If customers ever feel that they are in physical danger, they should call 911,” the company said. “Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact local law enforcement.”