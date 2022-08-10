Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced recently that it received “dozens of reports” of a scam involving individuals demanding immediate payment for a SmartMeter deposit from customers to avoid a disconnection of service.

The utility company said this latest campaign consists of scammers contacting customers by both email and phone and falsely telling them that their utility meter needs to be replaced. The scammers claim that an immediate payment of a deposit is required to avoid a disconnection.

Tags

Recommended for you