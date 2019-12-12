Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced it installed more than 600 weather stations and 130 high-definition cameras across its service area including some in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, according to a news release.
Eight weather stations have been installed in Yuba County and eight in Colusa County. Five high-definition cameras have been installed in Yuba County and one in Sutter County.
“The station observations allow our meteorologists to analyze critical fire weather elements like extreme wind, temperature and low humidity,” said Ashley Helmetag, a PG&E senior meteorologist, via the release. “The stations and cameras are a part of our real-time situational awareness tools that assist us as we make decisions on Public Safety Power Shutoffs to protect our communities.”
The new installations are part of PGE’s Community Wildfire Safety Program. Data collected from the stations will be available to state and local agencies as well as the public via PGE’s website, the National Weather Service and MesoWest, according to the release.
PGE said by 2022 it plans to have 1,300 weather stations and 600 cameras in place. The stations would be about every 20-circuit miles and the cameras would cover around 90 percent of the highest fire-risk areas.