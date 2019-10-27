Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Sunday afternoon that they are monitoring a new, potentially widespread wind event forecast for Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday for Northern California, according to a press release.
The event is expected to impact 32 counties – it is a separate wind event from the one that triggered the power shutoff that began on Saturday.
Due to the forecast, PGE is considering another power shutoff in portions of counties – including Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.
According to the press release, PGE will make an effort to restore power to as many customers as possible who are currently without power due to Saturday’s power shutoff event, however, due to the weather conditions and high fire risk, some customers who are without power may remain out throughout the duration of the next potential power shutoff event.
For customers who have their power restored between events, PGE recommends they charge any medical equipment, phones or other electronic devices and restock emergency kits.
The current power shutoff started due to a wind event that began on Saturday and is expected to last through midday today.
According to PGE, about 5,502 customers in areas of Yuba County in the areas in or around Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley and Wheatland have been affected.