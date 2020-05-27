As temperatures rise, so do concerns about wildfires and subsequent power shutoffs by Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Earlier this year, the utility submitted its 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan to the California Public Utilities Commission as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the risks associated with wildfires and keep customers safe.
According to a release issued by PGE, the plan expands and enhances the company’s comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program designed to address the growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires.
This year’s plan will continue expanded key safety work, according to the release, including new grid technology, hardening of the electric system, accelerated inspections of electric infrastructure, enhanced vegetation management around power lines and real-time monitoring and situational awareness tools to better understand how severe weather can impact PGE’s system.
The plan also included changes to power shutoffs.
“We are doing things differently this year with the goal of having shorter, smaller and smarter public safety power shutoff events,” said PGE spokesperson Paul Moreno.
Last year, when faced with fire-prone weather, large swaths of PGE customers, mostly in the foothills, went without power – sometimes for extended periods. The shutoffs are used when weather – heat, dryness and wind – are deemed hazardous and could be prone to fires involving PGE lines and equipment.
The 2018 Camp Fire, killing 85 people and destroying thousands of homes around the community of Paradise, was kindled in such a way.
Moreno said there is no single factor that drives a power shutoff, as each situation is unique.
“PGE carefully reviews a combination of many criteria when determining if power should be turned off for safety,” said Moreno.
According to Moreno, the factors that the utility monitors include, but are not limited to: a Red Flag Warning declared by the National Weather Service; low humidity levels, generally 20 percent and below; forecast sustained winds generally above 25 mph and wind gusts in excess of approximately 45 mph, depending on location and site-specific conditions such as temperature, terrain and local climate; condition of dry fuel on the ground and the moisture content of live vegetation; and on-the-ground, real-time observations from PGE’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center and field crews.
“Importantly, while we monitor and take into consideration Red Flag Warnings issued from the National Weather Service, the issuance of a Red Flag Warning does not automatically trigger a Public Safety Power Shutoff,” said Moreno.
Over the last few months, PGE has sent out more than 257,000 postcards to customers encouraging them to update their mobile number, email and other key information so the company can contact them in advance should it become necessary to temporarily turn off power for safety this fire season.
“It is important that all customer information is up to date so PGE can share important wildfire safety alerts,” read a statement issued by the utility. “This is especially critical for medical baseline customers.”
Currently, although an excessive heat warning is in effect through today at 7 p.m., as valley highs push above 100 once again, Moreno said there are no power shutoffs scheduled at this time.
While the heat wave may prompt a trip to a local watering hole for relief, the National Weather Service said local rivers and streams are running cold and fast and cold water safety should be practiced when on or near the water.
A cooling trend is anticipated to start on Friday, according to NWS, with daytime highs returning to near normal temperatures for the weekend.
“This weather system will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area with the best chances Friday evening continuing into early Saturday,” read a statement by NWS. “Gusty winds and lightning will be the biggest concern with any thunderstorms.”