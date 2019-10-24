Pacific Gas and Electric Co. gave the all clear to begin inspecting power lines before 1 p.m. Thursday and some residents in the lower foothills had their power restored starting around 2:30 p.m., according to Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown.
PGE spokesman Paul Moreno said the number of customers who would have power restored by the end of Thursday would depend on how many repairs were needed as crews inspected the lines.
According to the PGE website, 5,503 customers in Yuba County had their power shut off Wednesday afternoon. Brown said he had heard from residents who called PGE and were told to expect power to be restored by noon today.
“I still think we’ll see more places come on tonight.” Brown said late Thursday afternoon.
Residents reported to Brown that they saw PGE crews inspecting lines in Browns Valley on Thursday around 1:15 p.m. and in Brownsville around 4:30 p.m.
The areas of the foothills that had power restored as of late Thursday afternoon were spotty Brown said and he described PGE crews starting at lower elevations and working their way up.
During previous shutoffs power has been restored to customers sooner than PGE’s projections and everyone in Yuba County is expected to be restored by this afternoon, according to Brown.
The restoration may be short lived as PGE is monitoring possible extreme fire weather over the weekend. Brown said if a shutoff is deemed necessary, PGE will begin shutting off power on Saturday and start restoring power late Monday.
“Indications are it’s more likely than not,” Yuba County Emergency Operations Manager Scott Bryan said.
Bryan said PGE will likely make a determination sometime today and that Saturday’s shutoff will be longer due to worse conditions.
Brendon Rubin-Oster with the National Weather System Sacramento said a break between the two systems bringing fire weather would take place on Friday. He said a high wind watch will go into effect for the majority of Yuba and Sutter counties at 11 p.m. Saturday and last until 11 p.m. Sunday. Sustained winds of 25-35 miles per hour and gusts of up to 50 mph are expected during a high wind watch. The area is also under fire weather watch, which could be upgraded to a red flag warning over the weekend. The fire weather watch will last until 5 a.m. Monday. The decision to upgrade the fire weather watch to a red flag warning is expected to come sometime Friday, Rubin-Oster said.
The Alcouffe Center in Oregon House will be open during the next power shutoff from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
“Use that time to make sure their devices are charged up,” Brown suggested to residents about the time between the power coming back on to when it could be shutoff on Saturday.
Bryan said he has heard “a lot of frustration” from residents about the latest shutoff but says people should look to the situation in Sonoma County with the Kincade Fire when questioning PGE’s decision to shutoff power.