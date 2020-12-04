Pacific Gas and Electric Company is notifying customers in portions of 15 counties – including Yuba County – about a potential public safety power shutoff starting early Monday morning.
Dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that could ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.
The high fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive late Sunday evening with high winds forecast to continue until early Monday morning, peaking in strength during the day Monday and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday.
Once strong winds subside, PGE crews will patrol the de-engergized lines to ensure they’re not damaged and restore power when possible.
About 312 customers in Yuba County are expected to be impacted.
For more information, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.