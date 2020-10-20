The lights could go off again this week for 50,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers, including 1,324 customers in Yuba County and 565 customers in Colusa County, as part of another round of power shutoffs.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PGE, said the utility issued a shutoff watch for the region on Monday – which could go into effect as early as Wednesday evening – due to critical fire weather conditions forecast in much of the north state beginning Wednesday.
“These dry, northerly to easterly winds combined with low relative humidity values and dry fuels will lead to periods of elevated to critical fire weather conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.
Shutoffs are activated by PGE when weather forecasts indicate gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk, to lessen the likelihood of fire in the area.
A shutoff watch is typically only issued within 72 hours before the anticipated start of an event.
NWS issued a red flag warning on Tuesday for a portion of the valley that includes Colusa and Yuba counties as well due to the potential for rapid spread of fire in these areas. The red flag warning will be in effect until 8 a.m. today (Wednesday).
According to Moreno, the utility anticipates that the shutoff event will begin tonight or Thursday, depending on the customer's location.
For more information, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.