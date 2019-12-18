People affected by fires the last two years caused by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. equipment have less than a week left file claims against the power company through bankruptcy court.
According to a news release issued by the utility on Wednesday, the deadline for filing – known as the bar date – is Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.
“PG&E remains focused on ensuring fire victims and creditors are compensated fairly and expeditiously through the Chapter 11 process,” read the release.
According to the release, if any person or entity believes money is owed to them by PG&E for loss or injury resulting from the Northern California fires that arose before PG&E filed for Chapter 11 on January 29, 2019, then they must file a proof of claim before that deadline.
“If those who are affected do not submit a Proof of Claim by this extended deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PG&E and give up rights to any payment or other compensation,” read the release.
Claims may be submitted in person at the local PG&E Claim Services Center, located at 231 D Street in Marysville, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The office will be closed on all public holidays.
Claims can also be filed electronically by selecting the “File Claim Now,” icon at www.officialfireclaims.com or by mailing to: PG&E Corporation Claims Processing Center, c/o Prime Clerk LLC, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4850, New York, NY 10163-4850, but those forms must be received by Dec. 31.
The Northern California fires include, but are not limited to, the following fires: 37, Adobe, Atlas, Blue, Butte, Camp, Cascade, Cherokee, Ghost Ship, Honey, La Porte, Lobo, Maacama, McCourtney, Norrbom, Nuns, Partrick, Pocket, Point, Pressley, Pythian, Redwood, Sullivan, Sulphur and Tubbs.
For more information about who is eligible to file a claim, how to file a claim, the Proof of Claim form and more, visit officialfireclaims.com or call the toll-free information line at (888) 909-0100.