Pacific Gas and Electric Company is continuing work to reduce wildfire risks and improve the safety of its electric system, according to a news release. To help customers be part of the safety efforts, PG&E will be hosting an interactive safety virtual town hall, in which the company will provide an overview of its work to further prevent wildfires in 2020 and power shutoffs.
The town hall will feature a brief presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.
The event will take place today from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and can be accessed through a link – https://bit.ly/2JWoDP3 – or dial-in – (844) 738-1853 (conference ID: 9968387) – or by going to the PG&E website, www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.