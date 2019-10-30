Pacific Gas and Electric Co. initiated another power shutoff – affecting 5,314 Yuba County customers – on Tuesday. Most of those had still been without power from the shutoff initiated last week.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PGE, said the current shutoff began in Yuba County between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. He said the wind event that initiated the shutoff is expected to continue until later today.
Moreno said only about 21 percent of customers who were affected by the earlier shutoff had their power restored before the current shutoff began.
He said the areas in Yuba County now affected include Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Dobbins, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley and portions of rural Marysville.
Of the total customers affected, 306 were deemed to have critical medical needs, according to a news release on Tuesday.
Yuba County spokesperson Rachel Rosenbaum said PGE hoped to start restoration efforts by daylight today. It was reported it could take 12 to 24 hours to conduct inspections and turn power back on. The timeline is dependent on the wind dying down and the weather.
The Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. for any people still affected by the shutoff.
Rosenbaum said the public can charge their equipment or devices and use wifi. PGE hopes to have extra resources, such as blankets, ice and food, available.
The Alcouffe Center will remain open as long as there are customers without power in Yuba County, Moreno said.
“We certainly appreciate the public’s patience,” Moreno said. “We understand that power outages are an inconvenience, at best.”
He said during wind events such as this, there’s a risk of trees or tree branches coming into contact with power lines, which could start wildfires.
Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the winds were increasing Tuesday morning and through the afternoon and evening winds could increase. Chandler-Cooley said the winds were expected to decrease a bit overnight, but throughout the day today there could be gusts around 25 mph.
Linda Fire Chief Rich Webb said brush and grass can lose even more moisture to dry, northerly winds and low humidity, meaning the smallest of sparks could ignite a potential wildfire.
He asked residents to be careful.
“Anything that could generate a spark,” said Webb on types of ignition points.
Chandler-Cooley said they’re encouraging people to practice fire safety and to be aware of the strong winds that can cause fires to spread quickly.
She said people should also take any loose items they may have outside inside so they don’t blow away.