With winter weather approaching, Pacific Gas and Electric Company is offering free in-home safety inspections of gas appliances.
According to a release issued by PG&E, the utility will also relight pilot lights for customers who have older heaters or other appliances without electronic ignition that have had gas pilot lights turned off during warmer months.
“Inspections help ensure that gas appliances, including water heaters, furnaces and ovens, are operating safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning within the home,” read the release. “Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous due to the fact that it can’t be seen, smelled or heard.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, at least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and approximately 50,000 people will be sent to the hospital every year in the United States.
Inspections can be scheduled by calling the PG&E customer helpline at 1-800-743-5000.