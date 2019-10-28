Potential Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power shutoffs are becoming as routine as waking up in the morning, and some Yuba County foothill residents are waking up without electricity.
Denny Boyles, of marketing and communications at PGE, said patrols and inspections were being done on Monday, with no power restoration for any of the affected Yuba County residents as of mid- afternoon.
Boyles said 95 percent – 85 percent critical – of Colusa County residents had been restored from last weekend’s shutoff.
Yuba County Public Information Officer Russ Brown said he expects about 5,500 foothill residents to be affected in the next round of potential shutoffs set to go into effect as early as this morning and lasting through Wednesday midday. Of the 5,500 residents, Brown said there are 313 with special medical needs, and PGE is aware of those customers.
According to the last outage maps released by PGE, Brown said, Dobbins and Browns Valley appear not to be in the affected zone.
However, if any Dobbins or Browns Valley residents have not had their power restored from the previous shutoff, Brown said it probably will not be restored until after the next round of shutoffs.
Available resources for affected residents include the Alcouffe Center in Oregon House at 9185 Marysville Road. A number of foothill residents were utilizing the property on Monday from the allotted hours of 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
James Poe, a 30-year resident of Oregon House, said he prepares for shutoff periods in increments of three weeks. He has stored enough food, water, butane for his stove as well as other living supplies at his home.
Poe said he will continue to utilize the Alcouffe Center during work hours along with a few of his coworkers at Compliance and Risks software company.
“It’s not bad if you’re prepared,” Poe said. “Life goes on.”
Shereen McMillan, a postal clerk at the Brownsville Post Office, said the post office remained open without generator power on Monday.
McMillan said the post office can still take first class and flat rate priority packages, along with regular mail with cash or a check.
Due to the shutoff, the post office will not have an active credit or debit card machine, McMillan said.
Money orders can still be taken with cash or a check.
McMillan did not expect power at her home to be restored prior to the next bout of planned shutoffs due to downed and damaged power lines from last weekend.
“This is part of living in the mountains,” McMillan said.
During the shutoff period this week, Super Power Mart on Marysville Road is down to one gas pump so associates at the store ask that people “be patient.”
Earlier in the day on Monday, Rusty Robbins said he witnessed a fight for the gas pump.
Schools closed
Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Gary Cena said that Browns Valley Elementary, Dobbins Elementary, Foothill Intermediate and Loma Rica Elementary were closed Monday due to the shutoff.
MJUSD will monitor the situation and communicate updated information at www.mjusd.com.
PGE began notifying customers Sunday afternoon in advance of a potential shutoff Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday due in part to more red flag weather conditions that include low relative humidity, increased wind gusts and dry weather.
Peak winds in the foothills are expected to reach up to 55 mph while humidity is forecast between 8 and 15 percent in the daytime. Overnight humidity recovers to around 25 percent, according to the National Weather Service.
For updated information on the planned shutoff visit https://www.pge.com/en_US/about-pge/media-newsroom/media-newsroom.page and https://www.yuba.org/departments/emergency_services/PGandE.php.