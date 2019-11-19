With the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. cutting off power to approximately 150,000 customers today across portions of 18 counties, Yuba County residents impacted by the shutoff are expected to experience it in phases.
PG&E reduced the scope of today’s power shutoff on Tuesday after saying the event would impact up to 264,000 customers in 22 counties the day before. The change wasn’t expected to have much of an impact on the Yuba-Sutter area though, as approximately 3,942 customers in Yuba County were still expected to lose power today.
Russ Brown, public information officer for Yuba County, said PG&E notified the county on Tuesday that power would be shut off to customers at two different times, one group at 7 a.m. and the other group around
4 p.m. However, PGE did not specify which areas would be impacted at those times.
Yuba County communities expected to be impacted by the shutoff include Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Loma Rica, Oregon House, Rackerby, and Strawberry Valley.
Despite shutoffs in those communities being split up into different phases, PGE stated it plans to begin assessing its lines throughout Yuba County around 8 a.m. on Thursday, depending on what happens with the weather.
“They say it takes about 12-24 hours to inspect the lines, and they’ve been pretty fast in the past, so we are hopeful to have that done by the time the sun sets on Thursday,” Brown said.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for today and tomorrow in both the valley and the foothills, with strong winds expected in the northern Sierras – wind gusts are expected to reach up to 55 miles per hour in certain areas.
Strong winds are expected to continue through tonight, especially over the higher elevations, leading to locally poor to moderate overnight recoveries, according to the National Weather Service.
Brown said the Alcouffe Center – 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House – will be open during the power shutoff from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The county plans to update its website (www.bepreparedyuba.org) with the most up-to-date information as it becomes available.
“Make sure you have enough water, get gas and charge your devices ahead of time,” said Scott Bryan, emergency operations manager for Yuba County. “It appears this power shutoff event will be shorter in duration than some of the recent ones, but residents should be prepared in case it goes longer and the wind doesn’t die down like it is expected to.”