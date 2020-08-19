PGE is providing $75,000 in funding to the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council and the Camptonville Community Partnership, according to a news release.
The money will support a program that helps low-income, elderly or disabled residents in the Yuba County foothills with vegetation clearance around their homes for fire protection.
“The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is PG&E’s most important responsibility and we are once again committed to supporting local wildfire prevention efforts in Yuba County,” senior manager of PGE’s Sierra and Sacramento divisions Jim Monninger said via the release.
Yuba County is one of 28 counties that PGE is providing a total of $2.3 million to to reduce the threat of wildfires. According to the release, reducing fuels around homes lessens the chance for catastrophic fires. PGE is funding 41 projects in 28 counties that must be completed by November.
Since 2014, and including this year, PGE has provided $17 million to fund more than 300 projects in Northern and Central California, according to the release.