Power was shut off to approximately 361,000 residents around the state on Sunday morning as part of the latest round of power shutoff events initiated by Pacific Gas and Electric Company due to extreme fire weather conditions.
Among the 36 counties affected, power was de-energized for approximately 4,666 Yuba County residents and 565 residents of Colusa County due to a significant, offshore wind event that started Sunday and was forecast to have the driest humidity levels and the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far, creating a high risk of wildfires.
The utility began restoring power in some areas where it was safe to do so on Monday and efforts continue to fully restore power by Tuesday night, according to the utility company.
“As crews patrol circuits, power will be restored in stages,” said Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PGE, on Monday. “If damage or hazardous conditions are found, then we will make repairs or remove hazards before restoring power.”
According to Moreno, power was restored to all residents impacted in Colusa County by 10 p.m. Monday.
While crews began restoration patrols in some areas of Yuba County, Moreno said full restoration was expected in the area by 10 p.m. today.
While the power is out, PGE has established community resource centers in Yuba and Colusa counties to assist those impacted by the shutoff. Resource centers are located at:
– The Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House
– Foothill Lion & Lioness Club, 5667 Fruitland Road, Marysville
The resource centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the duration of the power shutoff event and will offer snacks and water, air conditioning, mobile and small medical device charging stations, ice, ADA-accessible restrooms and washing stations, indoor seating and Wi-Fi.
Visitors to the community resource centers will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. Temperature checks will be administered before entering the premises and all staff will regularly sanitize surfaces.
For more information, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.
Weather
Although the strongest gusts are behind us, more wind is in the forecast today (Tuesday) as the tail end of an extreme weather system moves through the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region.
The National Weather Service has extended a red flag warning through 5 p.m. due to critical fire weather conditions forecast throughout much of the north state.
Critical to elevated fire weather conditions are anticipated today into Wednesday morning due to very low humidity, gusty winds and record dry fuels across the region.
“Very dry conditions are expected to continue, keeping fire weather concerns critical to elevated into midweek,” according to the National Weather Service. “Dry and mild weather with generally light winds is expected to prevail thereafter and into the weekend.”