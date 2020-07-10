PGE announced it will be updating its website to better inform customers during planned shutoffs during wildfire season and be more equipped to handle the flood of visitors to the website, according to a news release.
PGE conducted shutoffs last year when extreme fire danger was in the forecast to prevent a fire being started by a downed power line.
During a shutoff on Oct. 7, 2019, pge.com was not available to customers due to the website receiving 30 times the normal traffic. The new site is designed to load quickly and has been tested to more than six times the peak traffic seen during shutoffs in 2019. During shutoffs, visitors to the website will be directed to the “Safety and Alert Center” that will provide more detailed and accurate information as much as two days before the shutoff.
The following are other improvements to the website customers can expect, according to the release.
– The site includes an “all-in-one” map that combines address search, shutoff forecasted area maps and current outage maps in one place. Maps have been upgraded to be more precise and provide more accurate details. The address search will offer a text-based “no map” view of current and future outages.
– The notification process during a shutoff has been updated to provide the date of the shutoff, the address affected and estimated shutoff and restoration times. PGE will try and send notifications via phone, text or email two days prior, the day before and just before the shutoff. During the shutoff, daily updates will be provided.
– The updated website will be available in 13 languages by September. Those who choose English or Spanish as their language preference online will receive notification in that language. All other preferences will get notifications in English with the option to get in-language versions. To choose the preferred language for notifications, visit pge.com/mywildfirealerts or call 1-800-742-5000.