Pacific Gas & Electric CO. is planning to vent a natural gas transmission pipe beginning Monday morning at the 5400 block of Chestnut Road in Olivehurst.
Work is scheduled to begin as early as 8 a.m. and it could last approximately three hours. During the process residents and businesses may notice a natural gas smell. PGE said in a news release that the smell is not harmful and will dissipate quickly into the atmosphere
“We encourage anyone who has concerns about natural gas odors in or around their home or business to call us at 1-800-743-5000, so we can conduct a safety assessment,” said PGE spokesperson. “ Service to customers will not be interrupted during this work.
PGE is clearing a two-mile section of natural gas transmission pipeline for regular maintenance.
Similar work and maintenance projects will continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crews completing this work will follow physical distancing protocols to help protect the health and safety of both the customers and PGE employees.