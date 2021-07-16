Phase two of a Yuba County road improvement project is set to break ground next week on North Beale Road between Hammonton-Smartsville Road and Yuba College.
The North Beale Road Complete Streets Project Phase Two is a continuation of Phase One, where similar improvements were completed on North Beale Road between Hammonton-Smartsville Road and Lindhurst Avenue.
According to a fact sheet about the project, residents, businesses and commuters can expect improved neighborhood walkability with new curbs, gutters and sidewalks; increased pedestrian and bicycle safety with new crosswalks, traffic islands, bicycle lanes and bicycle detectors; enhanced lighting with new LED street lights; dedicated bus pullouts for traveler safety and improved traffic flow; and enriched corridor appearance with new landscaping roadway.
During the last few weeks, utility companies have been relocating their services as needed.
The total Phase Two investment is about $7.86 million and is expected to be complete in spring of 2022.
“Yuba County continues robust efforts to minimize impact to residents, commuters and businesses along the route while providing much-needed infrastructure,” it was stated in the fact sheet. “Despite construction, we encourage residents to continue to frequent their favorite business establishments. North Beale Road is a robust commercial corridor with gas stations, hair salons, restaurants and local shops. Although the traveling public will experience temporary lane closures, the corridor and establishments will remain accessible during construction.”
People can expect inside lanes to be closed to traffic for storm drain installation during stage one of phase two of the project; the south side outer lane to be closed to traffic for curb, gutter, sidewalk and driveway connections during stage two; the north side outer lane to be closed to traffic for curb, gutter, sidewalk and driveway connections during stage three; and North Beale Road and Hammonton-Smartsville Road intersection improvements, including new traffic signals and pedestrian refuge islands.
“North Beale Road is one of Yuba County’s busiest roads and is a significant commercial corridor,” said Mike Lee, Yuba County director of the Community Development and Services Agency. “The increased safety and aesthetic appeal this project will bring is a huge win to our local businesses, Yuba College and our constituents at large.”