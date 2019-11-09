(LEFT): Marvin King, of Linda is the Yuba-Sutter County Veteran Service Officer and was among the honorees at the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down’s seventh annual Standing Tall for Veterans fundraiser dinner.
“All of our freedoms are a result of the veterans and we have to honor those who made the sacrifice or paid the ultimate price, he said. “Anything we can do to meet their needs helps.”
King, an Air Force veteran who served between 1981-2002, estimates there are about 13,000 veterans in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“I can help get them validated by Veterans Affairs and sometimes that recognition means a lot to a veteran.”
(CENTER): Greg Van Dyke, left center, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam and Korea, toasts with his sister, Jolene Norton during the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down’s seventh annual Standing Tall for Veterans fundraiser dinner on Friday at Colusa Casino Resort. Ron Braiser (not in attendance), Marvin King and Tom Walther were among those honored at the event.
(RIGHT): Tom Walther, an Air Force veteran from Yuba City, was among the honorees at the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down’s seventh annual Standing Tall for Veterans fundraiser dinner.
“It’s an honor to be able to help where we can by donating money and volunteering time.” he said.
Walther is the president of the Military Officers Association, a board member with the Beale Military Liaison Council and volunteers with the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down on the Wreaths Across American event.
“Cindy Languell, with the Stand Down, is the founder and champion of Wreaths Across America.”