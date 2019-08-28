The Yuba Watershed and Fire Safe Council is having a photo contest and is looking for submissions that may be published as part of a calendar project.
The organization is looking for images taken in the Yuba County foothills and surrounding communities or photos of people making wildfire preparations.
Fire resistant homes and defensible spaces, including replacing ember resistant vents, cleaning gutters, repairing/replacing roof, raking leaves, replacing vent screens, placing reflective address sign, removing fuel within 5 feet of house, hardscaping within 5 feet of house, creating 4X4 burn piles, burning piles following Calfire recommendations, pruning and limbing trees, thinning small conifer, cutting brush, chipper usage, etc.
The pictures could also include fire evacuation planning: Go bags, family planning meeting (evacuation, communication, etc.), volunteers working on lookout, safe barbecue or campfire.
Go Bag prizes include, but are not limited to, emergency alert radios, N95 masks, first aid kits, backup cell phone battery, headlamps and emergency food bags.
Email photos for submission to calendarphotos123@gmail.com by Sept. 15.