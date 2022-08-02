Piano concert

Gay Galvin, left, and John Paris, right, will team up to present a piano bar concert at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

On Saturday, local piano masters Gay Galvin and John Paris are teaming up for an evening of jazz and standards from the “Great American Songbook” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. The concert, called “Tickle the Ivories,” will begin at 7 p.m. with the doors and bar opening at 6 p.m. 

While this piano bar style of entertainment is a scarce find within the region, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said it is working to change that. The arts council encouraged guests to take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy the music in a relaxed setting. 

