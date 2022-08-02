On Saturday, local piano masters Gay Galvin and John Paris are teaming up for an evening of jazz and standards from the “Great American Songbook” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. The concert, called “Tickle the Ivories,” will begin at 7 p.m. with the doors and bar opening at 6 p.m.
While this piano bar style of entertainment is a scarce find within the region, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said it is working to change that. The arts council encouraged guests to take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy the music in a relaxed setting.
“A piano bar is a hybrid creature: part performance space, part living room, part cruise-a-thon, and part saloon.” said theater historian John Kenrick. “The bar is there to sell drinks, the pianist is there to perform, and the crowd is there to sing, listen, drink, and socialize. All of this means that it’s impossible to predict what a given evening’s chemistry will be, even if most of the people on hand are regular customers. The pianist determines the type of music, the style of performance, and the general tone of the evening. Experienced piano bar players know how to take genial control of most any situation and generally keep the party going.”
Admission for the event is $20 per person. The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City and free parking is available on the streets or the parking lot adjacent to the theater.
While attending the concert, guests may also explore the Theater Art Gallery located inside the center across from the bar. The gallery features many unique exhibits and purchases of original pieces help support the artists.
For more information about this event and other Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs, call 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
Galvin has been playing piano since she was six years old. Trained in classical and jazz styles, she has worked in big bands, musicals, jazz trios and various classical ensembles. Galvin has a master’s degree in piano performance in jazz and teaches classical, Suzuki piano, and jazz and or improv in her studio in Marysville.
She has played across most musical genres and in a variety of ensembles including some rock bands, but her heart belongs to jazz. She heads up the Gay Galvin Trio and is the musical director of the new Yuba Sutter Big Band.
Paris recently retired as a music educator, but before that enjoyed a long musical career working with the likes of Merv Griffin, Jerry Lewis, the Minneapolis Symphony, and the Moody Blues. While jazz runs through his veins, Paris has managed to combine this passion with original new age music on his moving solo piano excursions reminiscent of the improvisational style of Keith Jarrett. Paris is known for his piano virtuosity, and a few years ago played at Carnegie Hall in New York where he was awarded the Best Jazz Album of the Year by Enlightened Piano Radio.