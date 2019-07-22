Mark Johnson’s love of picking fresh produce took root when he was young and for the past eight years, he’s been sharing that love with others.
He operates Johnson U-pick Farm in Gridley where, on Wednesdays and Saturdays through October, people can come and pick their own produce based on what’s in season and ripe.
“When I was a kid, there were more farms around where you could pick your own fruit and my mom used to take me all the time,” he said. “I always got a kick out of it – picking the cherries and then seeing the big bowl of colorful cherries.”
Johnson bought the property, formerly a kiwi farm, about 15 years ago and added peaches, strawberries, vegetables and other seasonal crops to add variety.
“People have always valued fresh, tasty produce. I’ve seen that over the years from selling at farmers markets,” he said. “Now, it’s becoming more of a movement and people want to buy local because it’s better for the environment and it’s healthy.”
His wife, Jenny, is a physical therapist and their two children, Audrey and Jasmine, are homeschooled and help around the farm.
“They both work here and help customers,” he said. “One of my motivations is to show people how one family can provide produce for themselves and others.”
Lanaya Chapman has a garden with fresh produce and animals on her five-acre Loma Rica property and regularly comes to the the Gridley farm with her four children to learn about what Johnson is doing.
“Whatever I don’t find in my garden, I come here and get,” she said. “We’re learning about our garden and he (Mark) gives us great advice.”
Chapman also homeschools her children, Jabari, 12, Layla, 10, Uriah, 8, and Maliyah, 5, who spent Wednesday picking peaches and eating them under a shade structure on the property.
“You get to pick your own fruit and they don’t have chemicals and aren’t GMO,” said Jabari Chapman. “Picking it fresh is always better.”
“I like the slide,” said Maliyah Chapman.
Johnson said he’s not Certified Organic but uses pesticides as sparingly as possible and only for the more challenging crops to grow locally, like apples.
“I focus on growing in a sustainable way – that’s my goal,” he said. “I’m not certified organic but most of the crops are organic. I try to make decisions that will help the environment and sustain this practice and try to create an ecological balance.”
He was tending to some row crops on Wednesday and customers would arrive to grab a bucket and start picking.
“Most people come from Marysville, Yuba City or Chico – those people are looking to support this kind of ag and I really appreciate it,” he said. “It took a while for people to discover it and want to try it but it’s going good.”
Johnson said he has fond memories growing up when his family owned the farm stand that is now Stephens Farmhouse.