Michael Barrette said he was first introduced to the game of pickleball about four years ago during a trip to Mexico,
“I became fascinated with it,” Barrette said.
Since then, Barrette began trying to bring it to Yuba-Sutter, which has a vast amount of local parks and courts suitable for the game.
It’s first home was the indoor facility Home Court off Gray Avenue before branching out across the street to Sam Brannan Park.
The first pickleball tournament held at Sam Brannan Park was in 2019 and there were 60 participants, said Barrette, the president and founder of the Yuba-Sutter Pickleball Club.
The game itself is similar to tennis but played on a smaller court with a plastic wiffle ball and paddles for the players. The serve and return both have to bounce, which is different from tennis, Barrette said.
There is net play allowed, he said, but volleying has to occur outside of the seven feet marked area.
“If it bounces within the seven-feet zone then you can hit it,” Barrette said. “It’s almost backwards (from) tennis.”
There are men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams.
To be able to play locally, Barrette said a person visits https://playtimescheduler.com, logs in and picks a time and date to play.
He said an email will be automatically sent to alert the person that the game is on, Barrette said.
He said Saturdays can be fairly busy at Sam Brannan Park, which has six Pickleball courts.
All COVID-19 rules are encouraged for every game, Barrette said.
“It's an excellent diversion for us,” he said.
For more information visit https://www.yspickleball.com.