A “pilgrimage” of faith leaders and community advocates plan to make a stop at the Yuba County Jail today in an effort to highlight those who have been “harmed by immigrant detention.”
Yuba County Jail currently receives money from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for the detention of individuals the federal agency brings in.
According to a release from the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, “faith leaders, community advocates, and immigrants impacted by the criminal-legal system have been hosting vigils and rallies demanding the just closure of these centers – meaning the release of those currently detained.”
The group, which will include the Yuba Liberation Coalition, planned to arrive at the jail at around 4 p.m. today. It said the protest movement has come about after a federal court chose to revisit Assembly Bill 32, a “California law that aimed to ban private prisons and detention facilities from existing in the state, through the rare en banc process.”
Those taking part in the pilgrimage hope to lead a dialogue with local community leaders and elected representatives to challenge the notion of incarceration.
“This pilgrimage for a better future is an opportunity for collective healing. It is a time to witness and remember the heartbreak that has been caused by some of the most hostile detention centers in the country,” Rev. Deborah Lee, of Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity and who is leading the pilgrimage, said in a statement. “It is time to collectively say, it doesn’t have to be this way. We hope to inspire reflection and hope for a better future where communities can thrive without creating harm.”
Those advocating for a “transformation,” said systems in place have “harmed Black and brown immigrant communities” and are asking for “preventative measures” to be taken to “protect the well-being of the community where these facilities sit.”
Solutions the group is seeking include the creation of more schools where prisons currently exist and “creating more opportunities” for people to heal instead of being incarcerated and mistreated.
Pilgrimage stops, which will begin at San Quentin State Prison this morning, will include prayer, music and art projects. These activities are meant to invite local communities along the route to envision what a thriving community could look like without immigration detention and prisons.
The pilgrimage itinerary includes the following:
– San Quentin State Prison: 10 a.m. Saturday
– Yuba County Jail: 4 p.m. Saturday
– Golden State Modified Community Correction: 4 p.m. Sunday
– Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility: 5 p.m. Sunday
– Otay Mesa Detention Center: 2:30 p.m. Monday
– Imperial Regional Detention Facility: 9 a.m. Tuesday
– Adelanto Detention Center: 5 p.m. Tuesday