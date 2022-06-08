The Pillowcase Project presented by the American Red Cross returned to the Yuba County Library on Wednesday to raise fire hazard and safety awareness for kids in grades 3-5.
The hour-long presentation teaches students about fire prevention, emergency responses in natural disasters, coping skills and how to pack an emergency supply kit using a pillowcase. Red Cross volunteers Jessica Accosta and Jadah Francisco led a group of seven students through safety training and packing demonstrations.
“We put these classes together because it’s important to practice these steps with your community in order to keep yourself safe,” Accosta said.
The presentation opened with information about wildfires and appropriate emergency protocol. Unmonitored camp fires, fireworks and unregulated burn piles are the cause of nine out of 10 wildfires, Accosta said. Kids were taught how to prepare for an evacuation, protect their homes from outdoor fires and to prioritize communication with their families in the event of an emergency.
Kids were also taught preparedness for housefires. Accosta and Francisco set off a smoke alarm for students to understand how they work. Kids were asked to describe evacuation paths for their homes and to designate meeting places with their families.
“A house fire happens every 8 minutes, so this knowledge is extremely important to have,” Accosta said.
Coping skills are highlighted during the presentation so kids can properly assess their situations and surroundings during an emergency. Francisco led the kids through a “breathing with color” technique where they learn to associate “good” and “bad” colors with positive and negative emotions.
“We breathe in good colors and breathe out bad colors so we can stay prepared when we’re scared or worried,” Francisco said.
The Pillowcase Project began in the American Red Cross Southeast Louisiana chapter following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. CEO Kay Wilkins was inspired by Loyola University students who carried out their belongings in pillowcases during evacuation, Accosta said. The program encourages kids to fill pillowcases with emergency supply kits in order to stay prepared. Accosta and Fracisco demonstrated packing procedures and possible items to include such as flashlights, water bottles, batteries, blankets and a comfort item. Kids received pillowcases at the end of the presentation to take home and decorate.
“I know a lot of this stuff from Girl Scouts, but it was still a fun thing to do for the day,” sixth-grade student CoraRose Kihabil said.
Last year, the Yuba County Library began hosting American Red Cross classes and workshops to increase its program, librarian Leah Madsen said. The library introduced the Pillowcase Project in January and continues to host American Red Cross programs each month. Other classes include Hands-Only CPR and Prepare with Pedro, a safety presentation similar to the Pillowcase Project, geared for young children.
“These classes have been really good to the kids,” Madsen said. “It gives them more opportunities to learn, especially during the summer. The Pillowcase Project regularly brings people in.”
The Yuba County Library plans to host the Pillowcase Project and more American Red Cross classes again in July.