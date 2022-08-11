Officials released Thursday the identity of the pilot who died earlier this week in a plane crash near McDermott Road at the Glenn-Colusa County line outside of Maxwell.
According to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of that plane was 73-year-old Jack Rodney Davis of Sacramento. An official cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy has been ordered.
Officials said upon arrival at the site of the crash on Tuesday of the 2007 Sonex Waiex fixed-wing single-engine airplane, Davis was confirmed dead at the scene.
“The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office has made next of kin notification and would like to express our condolences to the family involved in this tragic incident,” the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and have taken over the investigation.”
Anyone has information regarding this incident, should contact Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jose Ruiz at 530-458-0200.