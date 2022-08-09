The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane crash in the area near McDermott Road at the Glenn-Colusa County line outside of Maxwell at 11:06 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, officers responded to the scene along with Maxwell Fire and Glenn County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
“Upon arrival, responding personnel located the crashed plane,” read a release issued by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. “The pilot was confirmed deceased at the scene. The official cause of death is undetermined at this time.”
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office reported that it is in the process of investigating the scene of the crash as well as interviewing witnesses that may have seen the incident.
As of press time, sheriff’s department officials said there is no additional information about the pilot of the aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and they are primarily investigating the crash, according to officials.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jose Ruiz at 530-458-0200.