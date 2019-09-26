Lisa Abolt and her cycling friends know people impacted by breast cancer, so a few years ago, they created the Ride For Awareness and were added to the growing list of local Pink October events.
Pink October, which helps with outreach, low-cost mammograms and health screenings for women battling various forms of cancer, started in 1997 as a single 5K Race for Awareness and has grown into eight events – six of which take place next month.
“In 2014, a small group of us that ride locally wanted to plan a ride that brought awareness to our local cycling community in hopes of getting more individuals out riding and enjoying the beautiful local area,” Abolt said. “We wanted the ride to benefit something locally and because so many of us had friends and family impacted by breast cancer, we reached out to Nancy (Elrod) with Pink October and from there became a part of the Pink October festivities.”
Abolt said Ride For Awareness has raised more than $20,000 for Pink October over the years and averages more than 80 riders annually since its inception.
“We have had wonderful community support and managed to plan the ride with minimal expenses due to so many donations,” she said. “This has helped us keep registration fees very low while still being able to donate all raised funds to Pink October.”
The ride offers 20-, 40- or 60-mile routes through the Sutter Wildlife Refuge and Teesdale Weir with rest stops and a post-ride meal.
“We have always reached out to our local cyclists, family, coworkers and friends to volunteer and the Moose Lodge has been involved the past two years with volunteering,” she said. “Van’s Bicycle Center helps with planning and coordinating.”
As part of Pink October, Health Screening Days, a one-day event, and low-cost mammograms throughout the month are provided by Sutter Medical Foundation, Adventist Rideout Health, Sutter Buttes Imaging, Peach Tree Healthcare, Yuba City Advanced Imaging and Ampla Health.
“We’re excited for the many events that are quickly approaching that make up Pink October,” said Nancy Elrod, with Pink October. “The Race for Awareness, our signature (and oldest) event will kick-off the month in terms of fundraising events but not before the Women’s Health Screenings which will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2.”
Sutter Medical Foundation Radiology and the Sutter Medical Foundation Obstetrics & Gynecology will offer breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings at no cost on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Mammograms will be offered to women age 40 and above.
“We are expecting about 600 people for the Race for Awareness and looking forward to nice weather and an incredibly spirited crowd,” she said. “We have a new event this year which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club. It’s a Pink Par-Tee (playing off the golf tournament the next day). All are welcome and tickets are $50. We will have live music.”
All money raised through Pink October events goes to the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, which assists local women who are battling female forms of cancer with their financial hardships.
“We have contributed over $310,000 to help in bringing some of the best imaging technology a city could ask for. Because of it, women are able to get top-quality imaging and technology locally rather than driving to Roseville or Sacramento,” Elrod said. “We are looking forward in assisting Adventist Health Women’s Imaging to contributing towards a second 3D mammography machine before the end of the year. They currently have up to a four week wait towards 3D mammography and having a second machine will greatly reduce this wait time.”
The foundation has helped pay for utilities, rent and mortgages, even funeral expenses for more than 350 women -- and the foundation also contributes to imaging equipment in the Yuba-Sutter community.
“Last year the Yuba-Sutter community raised $159,487 – a record breaking year,” she said. “We are 22 years strong and every year gets bigger with more money raised. My goal is to raise approximately $150,000. Our foundation is blessed by the support of so many.”
Elrod said there are numerous smaller events that benefit the organization such as the Trap Shoot for a Cure by South Yuba County Rotary and The Exchange Club, Bowling for Breasts by NU Generations, Pink Trash Carts done by Recology, pink yogurt spoons at JanYo Yogurt (by donation), Ladies Night by Backroom Boutique, Tough Enough to Wear Pink Campaign by the Marysville Stampede and employee fundraisers by some larger businesses such as Sunsweet and Yuba County Health and Human Services.
Pink October events:
– Women’s Health Screening Days. Sutter Health will be offering free breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings for underinsured and noninsured women. Mammograms will be offered to women age 40 and above. From 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2., Sutter Medical Foundation Radiology (Mammograms), 440 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sutter Medical Foundation Obstetrics & Gynecology, 969 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Patients receiving mammograms must have an established primary care provider.
– Race for Awareness 5K Walk/Run, 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Geweke Field, 871 East Onstott Road, Yuba City. Cost: $30. Call: 821-4721. Web: pink-october.org. Email: ngeweke@geweke.com.
– 2nd annual Trap Shoot For the Cure, 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, Coon Creek Trap & Skeet Club, 5393 Waltz Road, Lincoln. Organized by the South Yuba County Rotary and The Exchange Club with proceeds benefiting Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Cost: $65-$350. Web: pink-october.org/other-events. Email: drandolphread@gmail.com. Call: 749-8065.
– Yuba-Sutter Ride for Awareness, 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, River Valley High School, 801 El Margarita Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. There will be 20, 40 and 60-mile courses. Helmets required. Web: pink-october.org. Email: ysrideforawareness@yahoo.com.
– 13th annual Bowling for Breasts, 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Nu Generations, 876 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Prizes for best dressed, team spirit and high score. Cost: $25 per person. Call: 755-2600. Email: nugenlanes@att.net.
– Walk for a Life Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Fun Run/Walk, Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m., Colusa State Park, 50 10th Street, Colusa. The event is part of the Geweke Caring for Women Foundation and proceeds will provide mammograms for women in Colusa County. Cost: $25-$30, or free for students with ASB card. Call: 521-8867.
– Pink Part-Tee, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, Peach Tree Golf & Country Club,2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Food, drinks and silent auction. The Big Jangle - a Tom Petty tribute band, will provide music entertainment. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Cost: $50. Call: 821-4721. Web: pink-october.org. Email: ngeweke@geweke.com.
– Scramble Fore a Cure golf tournament, 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Peach Tree Golf & Country Club,2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Golfers will have breakfast followed by a round of golf. Competitions include longest drive and closest to the pin. Cost $150-$230. Call: 682-0503. Email: jenjaeger@yahoo.com.