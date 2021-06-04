The streets of Williams will be bustling on Saturday, as Citizens for a Better Williams are set to host their annual Pioneer Day festivities.
“We feel the Pioneer Day festivities will be a welcome community event following a very difficult 2020 due to COVID,” said Patti Morris, president of Citizens for a Better Williams.
To kick off the day, a vendor fair sponsored by Karen’s House will open at Redinger Park at 9 a.m.
The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. at Venice Park and will travel east on E Street before making a right on Seventh Street, a right on F Street and ending at Redinger Park.
This year’s parade theme is “Honoring Our Hometown Heroes.”
“The heroes are of course the essential workers – medical staff, teachers, fire, police, public works, ag workers ... everyone who kept working despite the pandemic to keep our community safe and thriving,” said Morris. “Our heroes are not limited to essential workers. It could be a neighbor who looked out for others such as shopping for those most vulnerable.”
Morris said most parade entries happen last minute so organizers will not know how many floats will be included until the day of the festivities.
For the first time, Citizens for a Better Williams are offering cash prizes for floats – $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
Festivities will conclude the annual fireworks display sponsored by Morning Star. The show will begin at 9 p.m. and will be visible to the east of Williams.
For more information about the parade, call Dolores at 383-3181. For more information about the vendor fair, call Diana at 681-2532 or Tootie at 701-4310.