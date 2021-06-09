With fire engine sirens blaring, members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard carried flags to lead the 49th annual Pioneer Day in Williams on Saturday morning, hosted by Citizens for a Better Williams.
Patti Morris, president of Citizens for a Better Williams, said there were 20 floats entered into the parade contest this year, including the Williams Police Department, the Williams Fire Department, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department Boating Unit and Citizens for a Better Williams.
This year’s parade theme was “Honoring Our Hometown Heroes.” Each one of the participating floats provided a bit of extra showmanship as they stopped in front of the judges because, for the first time ever, cash prizes were awarded to the floats that came in first, second and third place.
Morris said the first place prize ($300) went to Keegan Collins, second place ($200) went to the Ramirez family and the third place prize ($100) went to Garage Fitness and Nutrition. Keeping with tradition, the Williams Volunteer Fire Department brought their usual antics to the parade and received this year’s honorable mention.
Andi Armstrong, Grand Marshal of the 2021 Pioneer Day Parade, rode through the procession in a cherry red Mercedes driven by Bill Donnelly.
“We are pleased with the level of participation this year and are looking forward to an even bigger and better parade next year,” said Morris.
The parade ended at Redinger Park, where Karen’s House sponsored a vendor fair through the early afternoon.
Tootie Hackett, founder of Karen’s House, said vendors, including Karen’s House, were offering community resources in addition to the tamales, plants, candles, clothing and more being sold at the fair.
“It feels so good to be out here again,” said Hackett.
While Karen’s House did not host their annual rib cook-off this year, Hackett said the organization is already planning to bring it back next year.
According to Morris, a group of alumni and friends also visited the Williams Jr./Sr. High School gym after the parade to see the new and refurbished championship banners between the years of 1957 and 1974. The banner restoration project was headed by Pat Ash, member of Citizens for a Better Williams, and funded by donations from alumni and friends.