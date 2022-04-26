The Smartville Church Restoration Fund, Inc. is poised to bring back Pioneer Day in Smartsville after a two-year hiatus.
Pioneer Day will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be the group’s 13th annual event and principal fundraiser. All proceeds will go toward the continued restoration of the historic Catholic church, built in 1871, and its conversion into the town’s museum and visitor’s center.
Guests will be able to enjoy live music, mining tours, children’s activities, art and craft vendors, food, and more. Event organizers encourage everyone to dress up in period garb for a chance to win the “best dressed” contest and add to the historic ambiance. History buffs may appreciate the Timbuctoo Theater and town tour with impersonators such as Mark Twain, Lotta Crabtree, Lola Montez, and John Rose.
One of the main attractions this year will be the church itself. With restoration projects gaining momentum, the progress being made is evident both inside and out with plenty of good photo opportunities. Renovations to the bell tower are now complete, in addition a part of the interior sanctuary was replastered by a European artist and the west wall windows were restored to let in natural light.
“The reason I think it’s really important, the church that’s there, is it is kind of an example of who was there during the mining period,” explained Kathleen Smith, a member of Smartville Church Restoration Fund and one of the event’s organizers. “About 70 percent of the population was Irish, and they came from Ireland to escape the harsh conditions there. Because they were here, the Catholic church was built and that was sort of their touchstone to home and community. It just kinda reminds us of the beginnings of Smartsville and Timbuctoo.”
Smith also said this may be a good chance to take advantage of Pioneer Day’s wagon mining tours. These tours are usually one of the most popular activities with three or more wagons available to take groups down into the Blue Point Mine dig-ins. But this year, there is only one wagon and it may be the last time this excursion is offered.
Janet Burton, secretary for the Smartville Church Restoration Fund, has been proactive in documenting both the church’s restoration and the Pioneer Day festival. Burton said that the event is put on by a small group of about five people and that she is still blown away by how well they pull it off.
To learn more about Pioneer Day and the Smartville Church Restoration Fund, visit SmartsvilleChurchRestoration.org or contact Kathleen Smith at 916-838-2757 or email Smartsville@gmail.com.