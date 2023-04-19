PioneerDay1.5.jpg

Costumed performers stand outside the Timbuctoo Theatre next to a historic church in Smartsville during last year’s Pioneer Day event.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Always set on the last Saturday of April, Smartsville’s Pioneer Day will be returning for its 14th annual festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29. Organizers said that the purpose of the event is to share their community’s history, attract visitors, and raise funds for the restoration of the former Church of the Immaculate Conception. 

This church was built in 1871 and is currently being restored and renovated with the hopes of using it as a future town museum and visitors center. The Smartville Church Restoration Fund, Inc. (SCRFI) is responsible for overseeing this project and established Pioneer Day as the group’s primary fundraiser. 

