Always set on the last Saturday of April, Smartsville’s Pioneer Day will be returning for its 14th annual festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29. Organizers said that the purpose of the event is to share their community’s history, attract visitors, and raise funds for the restoration of the former Church of the Immaculate Conception.
This church was built in 1871 and is currently being restored and renovated with the hopes of using it as a future town museum and visitors center. The Smartville Church Restoration Fund, Inc. (SCRFI) is responsible for overseeing this project and established Pioneer Day as the group’s primary fundraiser.
Progress seems to be coming along well. Janet Burton, SCRFI’s current secretary, said she was thrilled to announce that they had just picked out colors for painting the interior on Tuesday.
“We have drywall now,” said Burton. “It’s just amazing. A sheathing for structural support had to be put up first, so that was a big deal, and the drywall people came in the last three weeks and it is now ready for paint. We’re hoping the scaffolding will be gone by Pioneer Day, but I can’t say for sure.”
Last year, SCRFI members warned that the wagon mining tours might not be returning to the festival. However, Burton was happy to announce that not one but two wagon guides would be returning this year, including Brian Bisnett who used to own Blue Point Mine and was instrumental in its preservation.
“The wagon tours always seem to be our most popular event,” said Burton. “Our guides have an excellent understanding of the land and history here. It’s not one to miss if you can come.”
Music and entertainment will be available throughout the day with plenty of activities for family and children. Some of these include a watercolor art contest, performances and reenactments at the Timbuctoo Theater, and demonstrations of historic trades such as blacksmithing.
Local vendors will line the street outside the church located at 8440 Smartsville Rd. in Smartsville. Burton said that SCRFI is still seeking a couple more food vendors and that those interested in participating can download an application online at Smartsvillehistoricchurch.org, and email a copy to Smartsville@gmail.com.