Wheatland Union High School recently was informed their Career Choice Program – also known as Pirate Focus – qualified for a gold medal ranking from Academic Innovations.
Carol Keiser, business teacher at the high school and “Get Focused, Stay Focused” leader and district coach, said the program is a career and life exploration program where many high schools have students create a four-year education plan.
Wheatland's program differs because they have freshmen create a 10-year plan for life.
Keiser said they have students picture what they want their lives to look like in 10 years and then they have students do research on how to reach that life, like how much money they would have to make, where they want to live, if they want to be able to travel, etc.
“What are the jobs you might be interested in that will pay for that life you want to live,” Keiser said. “... We teach them the process of setting those life goals and planning realistically.”
She said they also look at what skills students need for the career they want and develop an education plan based on that.
As of the class of 2023, Keiser said Wheatland Union High School is making this a graduation requirement and freshmen are automatically enrolled in it.
However, it doesn't end after that first year.
Students revisit the plan throughout high school and can revise it as needed – such as if they change their minds on what career they want to pursue.
“Students don't always understand the relevance of what they're (learning) to their own personal future goals so it becomes a bigger picture and culture of motivation,” Keiser said. “So they understand high school isn't just checking off a bunch of boxes so they live the life they want to live.”
The school's program also helps students create resumes, cover letters along with mock interviews.
Academic Innovations is the publisher of the Career Choices curriculum and they award different medal levels – such as gold, silver and bronze – based on how the school is implementing the program as a whole.
“It has to do with, are the teachers being trained, does the whole staff understand that this is more of a cultural movement, it has to do with the percentage of kids that have access to information,” Keiser said. “... Gold medal is a statement to the commitment of walking these kids through this process of looking ahead and planning that future.”
Keiser said there are approximately 1,000 schools in the country implementing the Career Choices Program and last year, there were about 500 schools in California participating.
Only a handful receive the gold medal ranking.
“We're just really excited about this program,” Keiser said.