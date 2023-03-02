Red1.jpg

Rona Liu, center left, lights a bomb during the Bok Kai Festival’s Bomb Day in Marysville on Feb. 26. Liu was the production designer for the 2022 Pixar film “Turning Red,” which featured a rendering inspired by the Bok Kai Temple. 

 Courtesy of Glynis Buschmann

Last weekend’s Bok Kai Festival was met with an explosion of events including three free screenings of the 2022 Pixar film “Turning Red.” 

The animated movie is a coming-of-age tale based in part on the life experience of director Domee Shi, a Chinese-born Canadian animator. The story follows 13-year-old Mei Lee as she struggles to balance her family's expectations with her own emerging identity. Based in Toronto, Canada, “Turning Red” acknowledges Chinese culture, puberty, and femininity within North America and abroad. 

