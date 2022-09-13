Fresh winds carried the smell of pizza through the backyard playgrounds of Barry Elementary School in Yuba City on Tuesday as a group of eighth graders gathered outside to learn about entrepreneurship.

Shawn Aldrich is a middle school teacher at Barry School with a focus on the “AVID” program, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. The purpose of this program is to prepare students for college eligibility and success. In many instances, this is done by hosting “college and career” events that showcase various trades, businesses, and university options to students. But Tuesday’s “pizza party” was a little bit outside of the box.

Tags

Recommended for you