Fresh winds carried the smell of pizza through the backyard playgrounds of Barry Elementary School in Yuba City on Tuesday as a group of eighth graders gathered outside to learn about entrepreneurship.
Shawn Aldrich is a middle school teacher at Barry School with a focus on the “AVID” program, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. The purpose of this program is to prepare students for college eligibility and success. In many instances, this is done by hosting “college and career” events that showcase various trades, businesses, and university options to students. But Tuesday’s “pizza party” was a little bit outside of the box.
“I’ve known Shawn for a very long time,” explained Jim King, owner of Rolling Stone Pizza Company in Yuba City. “He asked me out here to speak with the kids about being a business owner, but I thought ‘nah, I’d rather just bring out the whole oven and give them the full experience.’”
Outside, Rolling Stone Pizza’s food truck and mobile wood-burning oven were parked and prepped to help almost 30 eighth graders prepare their own handmade pizzas.
Before diving into this tasty activity, King talked about his journey to becoming a business owner and the importance of being an entrepreneur.
“You have to want to do it,” said King. “I like working hard, giving back, and getting to be independent.”
Afterward, students were given a chance to ask King their most pressing questions such as what his biggest hurdles were, his relationship status, and most importantly, whether or not pineapples should go on pizza.
Once every student had a warm pizza in their hands, King challenged Aldrich to try a unique pie topped with mushrooms, anchovies, and habanero peppers.
“Shawn is a very picky eater,” said King. “Back in high school, he would always challenge the others to eat gross things, now it’s his turn.”
Aldrich bravely rose to the challenge and downed a small slice, quickly chasing it with another slice of regular pepperoni. His class cheered followed by several students who then volunteered to help finish it off.
“The anchovies were gross, but the rest was alright,” commented one eighth grade boy.
“I’ll definitely remember this,” said another student.
Amidst all the fun, the students reported that they thoroughly enjoyed learning about King’s business and that it inspired them to think about their options.
Rolling Stone Pizza Company is located inside New Earth Market at 1475 Tharp Rd. in Yuba City.