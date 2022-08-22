Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said there will be a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday that will affect areas in northeast Yuba County and La Porte.
The utility company said about 2,500 customers will be impacted.
“While the planned outage is underway, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is opening a cooling center at the Ponderosa Community Center, located at 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville,” PG&E said in a statement. “Air conditioning, water, snacks, restrooms and Wi-Fi will be available. Visitors can also charge electronic devices. Communities impacted by the planned outage include Challenge-Brownsville, Clipper Mills, Dobbins, Oregon House and La Porte.”
PG&E said it has notified customers who will be impacted by the planned outage. On Wednesday, the company will be “performing safety and reliability work on transmission lines serving its Challenge substation and needs to de-energize the transmission power lines so crews can safely make improvements,” officials said.
“We have arranged to keep this planned power outage as short as possible and to occur at a time that we hope will cause only a minimal inconvenience to customers while we perform important maintenance to ensure safety and reliability,” Jim Monninger, senior manager of PG&E’s North Valley Division, said in a statement.
