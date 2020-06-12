City of Yuba City employees are working on the planning of a celebration to mark the completion of the Fifth Street Replacement Bridge Project, which is scheduled to be finished in August.
Construction began on the bridge in January 2018 and the new bridge will be able to carry traffic between Yuba City and Marysville on two lanes in each direction. The old bridge carried traffic in one lane in each direction.
Yuba City Deputy of Public Works Kevin Bradford said that while specifics about a celebration event are not available, city staff is working with administration and elected officials to come up with a plan.
Construction on the bridge is nearly complete with the remaining work to be done on the center median and the outside barrier on the side of the bridge that carries traffic from Marysville to Yuba City. In addition, crews must stripe and pave the approaches that lead up to the bridge on both sides. That will begin at the end of June or early July, according to project manager Mehrdad Varzandeh.
Note: The Feather River boating channel will be closed starting Monday, June 15, at 5 a.m. to allow crews to safely remove the footing of the old Fifth Street Bridge that sits in the Feather River, according to a new release. The channel will reopen on June 19 at or before 7 p.m. and traffic on the new bridge will not be affected.